WE’RE WINNING THE FIGHT…
Through the sales of collectible uniform patches, public safety agencies world-wide are helping to bring an end to breast cancer.
An Innovative Public Awareness Campaign
The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.
The Stats So Far…
Patches Sold
Raised
Agencies Involved
JOIN THE FIGHT BY DONATING TODAY!
2019 Project Kick Off
Pasadena, California
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs’ Association and public agencies across the nation kicked-off the 2019 Pink Patch Project, at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California.
The project is a collaborative effort between the association and over 390 agencies in the nation, and beyond.
Sergeant Eden Robertson
WIFE. MOTHER. OFFICER.
SURVIVOR.
Meet Sergeant Eden Robertson of the Culver City Police Department in Southern California. She’s battled breast cancer not once, but twice.
Read how she has made it through the battle, and become inspired by her story of life-long change to a healthier life.
Get Your Patch Today
Learn how you can get your 2020 Pink Patch Project collective patch.