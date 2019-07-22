Image

WE'RE WINNING THE FIGHT...

Through the sales of collectible uniform patches, public safety agencies world-wide are helping to bring an end to breast cancer.

An Innovative Public Awareness Campaign

The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign designed to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.

The Stats So Far...

0
Patches Sold
0
Raised
0
Agencies Involved

2019 Project Kick Off

Pasadena, California

On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association and public agencies across the nation kicked-off the 2019 Pink Patch Project, at the Rose Bowl, in Pasadena, California.

The project is a collaborative effort between the association and over 390 agencies in the nation, and beyond.

Sergeant Eden Robertson
WIFE. MOTHER. OFFICER.
SURVIVOR.

Meet Sergeant Eden Robertson of the Culver City Police Department in Southern California. She's battled breast cancer not once, but twice.

Read how she has made it through the battle, and become inspired by her story of life-long change to a healthier life.

Get Your Patch Today

Learn how you can get your 2019 Pink Patch Project collective patch.

Pink Patch Project News

July 25, 2019
Fight Gone Bad - Breast Cancer Dominated By This Survivor
Fight Gone Bad - Breast Cancer Dominated By This Survivor
Survivors
​It was February of 2015 when 38-year-old Eden Robertson had felt a marble-sized lump...
July 22, 2019
2019 Pink Patch Project Press Conference
2019 Pink Patch Project Press Conference
News Releases
The Pink Patch Project is an innovative campaign to increase public awareness about b...
July 22, 2019
Azusa Police Department
Azusa Police Department
California Agencies
Home to 48,000 residents, the city of Azusa is located approxi...
Special Thanks

This website has been made possible through the generosity of The Emblem Authority, Condor Outdoor, and the Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association.

The Emblem Authority
Condor Outdoor
Los Angeles County Police Chiefs' Association

